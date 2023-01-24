2023 Oscar Nominations: Everything Everywhere All At Once Comes Out on Top

The wait is over! After the usual amount of speculation and last-minute predictions, this year’s Oscar nominees were announced this morning by actress Allison Williams and Oscar winner Riz Ahmed. The Daniels‘ surrealist comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once led the pack with a total of 11 nods, while Martin McDonagh’s Irish drama The Banshees of Inisherin and Edward Berger’s German war epic All Quiet on the Western Front tied for nine nominations apiece.
Like every other year, there are the standard forgone conclusions, surprises and snubs among the slate of nominations. Sarah Polley’s intense Canadian drama Women Talking, based on Miriam Toews’s award-winning novel, managed both a Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture nomination despite being left out in the cold at the Golden Globes, but was left out of the Best Acting and Directing categories altogether. And though a favourite of the award season so far, Emma Thompson’s performance in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande went unrecognized as both Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Williams snuck into the Best Actress category with last-minute surges in support. Despite a stellar year for women filmmakers behind the camera—with Polley, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Marie Kreutzer, and Charlotte Wells all helming critical favourites—the Best Directing category saw only male nominees.
Despite that disappointing step backward, new records were set. Angela Bassett managed to snag the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first-ever acting nod for her turn in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Steven Spielberg received a record-breaking 12th Best Picture nomination as a producer on The Fabelmans. With his Best Director nod for the same film, the filmmaker also ties with William Wyler for most nominations in that category, with a total of 13. And even some hugely commercially successful films, like Top Gun: Maverick, made the cut for the top award—an oft-remarked upon rarity.
There were comebacks to celebrate too, with former child actor Ke Huy Quan getting recognition in the Best Supporting Actor race for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and fan-favourite Brendan Fraser receiving his nod for lead actor for his role in The Whale.
Get the full list of nominees below, then tune in on Sunday, March 12 to see who triumphs:
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Directing
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Todd Field, Tár
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Animated Feature Film
Pinocchio
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Achievement in Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Sound
All Quiet On the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at once
The Fabelmans
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
Tár
The Fabelmans
Triangle of Sadness
Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
EO, Poland
The Quiet Girl, Ireland
Music (Original Song)
Applause, Tell it Like a Woman
Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu, RRR
This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
