75 Cinematic Love Songs: A Playlist for Valentine’s Day

It’s 2021, which means this year’s Valentine’s Day is a bit more quarantine-y than usual. Normally we’d suggest snuggling up—with your partner or on your own—and marathoning your favourite big screen romances. But this crazy year, why not take a break from your screen and listen to our curated playlist of cinematic love songs? All 75 are the perfect accompaniment to whomping your loved ones at Scrabble, cooking an impressive dinner, or taking a relaxing bubble bath.
Gathered from famous cinematic love stories and memorable on-screen mushy moments, all the greats are here! There are plenty from the ’80s and ’90s, a.k.a. the heyday of movie love themes and power ballads, with everything from Take My Breath Away from Top Gun to In Your Eyes from Say Anything. We’ve got the classics covered (As Time Goes By from Casablanca) as well as bittersweet modern picks (That’s All I Ask from If Beale Street Could Talk) too. And of course, there’s tracks from Bryan Adams and Céline Dion—the king and queen of the romantic theme song.
So indulge your ear-holes on this most romantic of days and dig in:
Can you figure out which film each track is from? Weigh in below with your guesses.
