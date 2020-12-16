A Beginners Guide to Video Poker

If you’re visiting an online casino or heading to a land-based venue, the chances are you’ll play video poker. One of the most popular games in the gambling industry, video poker is beloved people around the world. Because of its enduring popularity, there are always newcomers looking for the excitement of video poker.
For those who are new to the video poker experience, the following information is essential. When you head to leading venues like NetBet casino, you can use the following information to get started with video poker. Let’s take a look at a beginner video poker strategy you can use to get the most from video poker and potentially win more money along the way!
This table shows the possible poker hands from best to worst:
|Hand (Cards) you have
|How many you should keep
|How many you should discard
|Royal Flush
|5
|0
|Straight Flush
|5
|0
|4 of a Kind
|5
|0
|Full House
|5
|0
|4 to a Royal Flush
|4
|1
|Flush
|5
|1
|3 of a Kind
|3
|0
|Straight
|5
|0
|4 to a Straight
|4
|1
|2 Pair
|4
|1
|High Pair
|2
|3
|3 to a Royal Flush
|3
|2
|4 to a Flush
|4
|1
|Low Pair
|3
|2
|4 to a Straight
|4
|1
|3 to a Straight Flush
|3
|2
|2 to a Royal Flush
|2
|3
|2 High Cards
|2
|3
|1 High Card
|1
|4
|Nothing
|0
|5
Play Maximum Coin Bets
There are three reasons why people play video poker:
- To win money
- To have fun
- To win money and have fun
We guess most fall into that last category. You probably like playing poker and enjoy the game, but also want to win some money. After-all, you need to spend money to play video poker games online and in land-based casinos.
So, your goal should be to have a good time and win as much as possible. One of the simplest video poker strategy tips for doing this is to always bet the maximum coin value. Let’s be clear, winning big is rare and in fact you should remember the old rule “the house always wins”. That’s why you should always manage your bankroll and only bet with money you can afford to lose.
Still, if you bet with the maximum coin value you will get a full value return should you get a high-paying hand. Think about it. There is a chance on every game that you get a Royal Flush, the highest hand in video poker. If you get this hand on a maximum coin bet, you could win a massive amount.
Get to Know Pay Structures
Whether you’re wagering the maximum coin amount or another value, it’s best to know the pay structure of the video poker game you are playing. Taking some time to familiarize yourself with the pay table of the game you play will give you a better chance of winning.
Why? Well, you’ll be able to make better decisions about hands and whether it’s worth taking risks on certain bets. If you know the payout is worth it, the risk may be too!
Learn to Maintain Your Bankroll
A bankroll is the amount of money you must spend on game. This is important and should be based on the amount of money you can AFFORD to spend. One way of creating a bankroll you can manage is to only spend funds that are a part of your disposable income.
When you find a budget, stick to it! Let’s say you have $30 to spend per day on video poker, when you reach this daily limit, walk away. It’s better to be able to come back the day after than burn through your bankroll in one go.
Comments