Alive After Death: John Carpenter Drops Stunning New Music Video

During the ‘70s and ‘80s, John Carpenter directed a series of classic movies that elevated him to icon status.
His pulpy horror, sci-fi, and crime flicks set new standard that genre filmmakers still struggle to match.
We love his movies for their bone-chilling thrills, innovative practical effects, and memorable characters. But the thing that separates Carpenter’s work from other genre films are his iconic scores.
In addition to being a genre-defining director, Carpenter is also a world-class musician who tours the world performing live. The man could have retired a legend just for creating the Halloween theme music. But being an artist and all, Carpenter has continued to write and produce original music. And surprise, surprise, his original music is dope.
On February 5th, 2021, Carpenter will release Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, his first album of non-soundtrack music in almost five years. In advance of the album, he dropped a pre-release single and accompanying video titled, Alive After Death, which is fantastic. The video features artwork and animation by Boneface, and Liam Brazier, and uses gorgeous lo-fi animation that perfectly jives with the pulsing synthetic beats.
The press release calls Alive After Death “a bold collaboration between two truly unmistakably unique creative minds that fully fleshes out unsettling world hinted at in the visualizer for the demonic disco of the previous single The Dead Walk.” Check out the video below and let us know what you think.
Alive After Death video:
About Lost Themes III: Alive After Death:
The impending full-length, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death releases on February 5th via Sacred Bones. John famously called the first Lost Themes album “a soundtrack for the movies in your mind.” On Alive After Death those movies are rendered even more vividly as the trio (fleshed out by longtime collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies) reach a new level of creative mind-meld after years of touring and composing, building rich worlds in the interplay between Davies’s guitar and the duelling synthesizers played by the Carpenters.
