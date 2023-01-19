All Quiet On The Western Front Leads 2023 BAFTA Nominations

The 2023 BAFTA nominations are in with Netflix’s epic All Quiet On The Western Front leading the pack with 14 nominations.
The German-language adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s classic novel detailing the horrors of the trenches during the First World War premiered at TIFF before bowing on Netflix with little fanfare but has steadily gained momentum this awards season. The film – which landed on our list of the best films of 2023 – is the first film to earn 14 BAFTA nominations since The King’s Speech in 2011 and ties with 2001’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon for the most BAFTA nominations by a film not in the English language.
All Quiet On The Western Front will vie for Best Film alongside The Banshees Of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, which earned 10 nominations each. Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis followed closely behind with a total of nine nominations.
The BAFTAs recognize Best Film as well as a separate Outstanding British Film category with Martin McDonagh’s Ireland-filmed Banshees represented in both categories.
Several Oscars frontrunners received nominations including Colin Farrell for Banshees, Brendan Fraser for The Whale and Austin Butler for Elvis in the Best Actor category with Best Supporting frontrunner Ke Huy Quan also recognized. In the Best Actress category, both Cate Blanchett for Tár and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once received nominations.
On the doc side, critical favourites All The Beauty and the Bloodshed, Moonage Daydream, and Fire of Love, all earned nods.
With a total of 45 films represented across BAFTA categories, notable absences include Steven Spielberg as Best Director for The Fabelmans and Olivia Colman in the Best Actress category for Empire Of Light as well as a lack of representation for Women Talking and Glass Onion. However, the BAFTA’s eligibility requirements may factor into “snubs” – the director longlist was required to have an even split of male and female nominees and this year saw twice as many male directors submitted to the category longlist while nominations juries were enlisted to ensure diversity in other categories.
The BAFTA awards will be handed out on February 19, 2023.
See the full list of nominees in all categories below:
Best film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Outstanding British film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director)
Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)
Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director)
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer)
Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (director)
Best film not in the English language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Best documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Best animated film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best director
Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field – Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Best original screenplay
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best adapted screenplay
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Samuel D Hunter – The Whale
Best actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Best supporting actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best supporting actor
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Best original score
All Quiet On The Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best casting
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Best cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Best editing
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Best production design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best costume design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Best makeup & hair
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
The Whale
Best sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best special visual effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Best British short animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting
Best British short film
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
