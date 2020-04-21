Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gets A Massive Update This Week

A month after release and Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a massive update this week with new events, characters and more. Starting on April 23, new seasonal events, blossoming flora, new art, and an expanded museum are some of the things players will get to explore as part of the free update, adding new experiences to the game. The next seasonal event after the Easter Day (ugh) is Nature Day and that runs from April 23 until May 4 and offers special Nook Miles challenges that focus on nature-related events, like watering flowers and planting trees. Then, there’s the May Day Tour that runs from May 1 until May 7, and players can use May Day Tickets at the […]
Comments