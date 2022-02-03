BAFTA Nominations 2022: The Full List

While Pablo Larraín’s Spencer and Lin Manuel Miranda’s Tick Tick…Boom! failed to land a single nod, Denis Villeneuve’s epic Dune walked away with a hefty 11 as part of this year’s BAFTA film award nominations.
The 2022 announcement featured a host of expected accolades (Belfast, The Power of the Dog) alongside a grab bag of snubs and surprises. For every seeming miss (Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington), there was a nice-to-finally-see addition to the race (Stephen Graham and Adeel Akhtar). That trend continued across all acting categories, with 19 of the 24 spots earned by first-time BAFTA nominees—a list that includes all Best Supporting Actor contenders.
The Best Actress category was rife with upsets, as front-runners Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman, and Olivia Colman all missed out, leaving the field open for The Worst Person in the World‘s Renate Reinsve, After Love‘s Joanna Scanlan, Passing’s Tessa Thompson, House of Gucci‘s Lady Gaga, Licorice Pizza‘s Alana Haim and Emilia Jones from Coda. Likewise directors Villenueve, Kenneth Branagh, and Spielberg—all considered safe bets—were nowhere to be found in their grouping. Instead, BAFTA nominations went to to lesser-known filmmakers Audrey Diwan (Happening), Aleem Khan (After Love), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), and Julia Ducournau for her Palme d’Or winning film, Titane.
In total, 48 films will be vying for the coveted bronze statuettes, which will be handed out at the BAFTA award ceremony on March 13.
See the full list of contenders below now:
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power Of The Dog
Outstanding British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House Of Gucci
Last Night In Soho
No Time To Die
Passing
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)
Boiling Point, James Cummings (co-writer), Hester Ruoff (co-producer)
The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (co-writer and director)
Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Film Not In The English Language
Drive My Car
The Hand Of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person In The World
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Director
After Love, Aleem Khan
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Happening, Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
Titane, Julia Ducournau
Original Screenplay
Being The Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted Screenplay
Coda, Siân Heder
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Dune, Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, Coda
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will Smith, King Richard
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana Debose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog
Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power Of The Dog
Original Score
Being The Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton
Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Dune, Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Casting
Boiling Point, Carolyn Mcleod
Dune, Francine, Maisler
The Hand Of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
West Side Story, Cindy Tolan
Cinematography
Dune Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
No Time To Die, Linus Sandgren
The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner
The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
Editing
Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Dune, Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen
No Time To Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson
Production Design
Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Costume Design
Cruella, Jenny Beavan
Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira
Make Up & Hair
Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
House Of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Sound
Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
Last Night In Soho, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time To Die, James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place Part II, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
West Side Story, Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special Visual Effects
Dune, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections, Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
No Time To Die, Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
British Short Animation
Affairs Of The Art, Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
Do Not Feed The Pigeons, Jordi Morera
Night Of The Living Dread, Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
British Short Film
The Black Cop, Cherish Oteka
Femme, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
The Palace, Jo Prichard
Stuffed, Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea
Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee, Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
EE Rising Star Award
Ariana Debose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-Mcphee
