Barry Season 4 Review: An Enticing But Dark Farewell

Many consider four seasons not enough for a TV show. Others agree that a show should end at its highest point, and every thread should be tied nicely into a bow. Barry is a series that managed to conclude at the right point. There’s only so much running our lead, Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), can do. The stakes are higher in this fourth and final season, and the consequences of Barry’s actions have crept up on him. The life of normalcy that he craves is no longer within reach.
There isn’t much of a time jump between the events at the end of season 3 to the beginning of season 4. Barry has been arrested after Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) ratted him out to the police, Hank (Anthony Carrigan) is now living blissfully with Cristobal (Michael Irby), and Sally (Sarah Goldberg) has fled L.A. to go back home to Joplin. She killed a man from the Motorcross gang in the season 3 finale, bludgeoning him to death with a bat before Barry took her by the face and told her, “I did this.” “Barry did this,” she said through shaky breaths.
This quote rings true throughout season 4—the actions of Barry have left a mark on the other characters. The show does a great job of balancing each character’s storyline and portraying how they connect to Barry like an entangled web. In particular, Sally believes coming home to Missouri is the right choice, but she has trouble adjusting. She ends up flying back to L.A., the place that holds her dreams, but Barry’s arrest tarnishes her reputation even further. She’s already a laughing stock for her “entitled c*nt” video that surfaced last season.
Barry has always been satirical in its portrayal of Hollywood, which continues this season. Sally goes on to teach an acting class and becomes an acting coach for a fellow student named Kristen. But similar to when she had berated Barry on stage in Season 2, she uses the same tactic on Kristen. It once again shows that Sally is capable of doing the most despicable things. She’s arguably one of the best characters on the show and Sarah Goldberg’s performance elevates that. However, the performances across the board continue to be superb.
Part of what makes this show so good is the nuanced portrayals the actors/actresses give these characters who simply could be seen as black and white. Bill Hader continues to prove this season just why he won the Emmy for Best Lead Actor in 2019. For someone known for his comedic talent, it is a delight to see him tackle a darker role, not only as an actor but also a writer. Anthony Carrigan as Hank also still brings an element of comedy, though the overall tone is a bit grimmer.
The flawless transition between comedy and drama is still present in the show. You have a character talking about doing the most heinous thing to suddenly talking about a podcast. This is what makes Barry so unique. The shenanigans of theatre mixed with the dark elements of crime. He wants to act, but he’s also putting on his own performance.
Just like Sally, Barry has ambition—but it’s to be a better person. This season, he continues to desperately run away from who he was, only for his shadow to have him in a chokehold. At one point, a fellow character calls him a “murdering, self-centred, lying, f*cking narcissistic piece of sh*t.” Barry is grappling with the consequences of his actions, often having fits of rage where he berates himself for what he’s done. However, he still believes he’s a good person and that the apology and money he had given Mr. Cousineau was enough for him to repent.
His relationships with Mr. Cousineau and Fuches continue to be tested this season. Both are men he once viewed as almost parental figures. It is interesting to see what is at stake for these strained bonds. Everyone is out for each other and everyone has their guns drawn. But as one character says, “This is not a good guy, bad guy story. It goes way deeper than that.”
Barry has always been good at keeping its audience on the edge of their seats. There is never a clue about what’s next. Expect more mishaps with Noho Hank and Mr. Cousineau treading on the thin line on what is ethically moral. This season may take a bit to pick up the pace, but when the enticing moments happen, it kick offs. The characters all land themselves in some pretty comedic scenarios, but also deadly ones. How will this show wrap up the path of destruction that Barry has caused? Can he get out? Or will more chaos ensue?
From the words of the song, “Run From Me” by Timber Timbre that plays in the season 4 trailer… “You better run for your life.” Barry most certainly will.
The fourth and final season of Barry premieres Sunday, April 16 at 10pm ET, only on Crave.
