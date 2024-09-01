If there was one gem in the constant barrage of endless, taxing, and usually never good remakes, it would be Peacock’s electrifying Bel-Air. Firstly, it had a unique premise that showed, unlike most remakes, a vision guided by a true passion. Secondly, it knew how to make a different experience while inviting new and older fans back into Bel-Air without a safety blanket but rather just a different take. And this boldness, ingenuity, and pure craft made it one of the most remarkable shows out this decade. Really. And season three is, you hear me, no different. Actually, no, it’s even better.
Thankfully, while more of a laidback season compared to before, a more striking, in turn, and demanding season has arisen. It takes all the tools clearly shown in the writing before and packs it all into a stronger punch. To simplify, instead of Spider-Man, we get Spider-Man 2. In other words, more on the day in the life rather than all the intense high school drama. If I haven’t said it yet, it’s summer time!
Possibly the most amazing accomplishment here is the more simple writing that really hammers in on each character. In season two, for instance, things could become slightly jumbled in all the chaos of every single character’s hugely intense life. Season three, by comparison, makes more straightforward writing with how each character starts and will develop. Making it clear from the get-go and the writers following through on their arcs excellently.
For instance, when Lisa finds out about Jackie, it is clear this will cause drama, but it is how we see it play out that really makes the show’s brilliance become crystal clear. While we know the payoff, that doesn’t make the payoff any less brilliant. Rather, it adds to it. Like seeing a house burn down and all you can do is watch.
The biggest, yet also sort of small in the general terms, holdback, still, of Bel-Air is its management of realism and frequent overuses of intensity. Mainly this comes in dramatic moments, but in Bel-Air, whereas the most realistic moments really come in the quiet moments where we see our characters bond, at its worst, the show can rely on overly dramatic dialogue to really hit the mark home, whereas it can come off as television writing rather than burning with honesty.
For instance, at the beginning of the season, Will goes to his father. The scene, at first, really hits hard with more precise and hard hitting dialogue. But it is when his father starts to lecture him on his choices, the problems start. The background noise followed with a lengthy and overly written speech makes it clear that this scene could’ve been possibly fixed up. Specifically, with just a few edits. For instance, he could’ve not even said anything, just a look up and down judging Will could’ve said all. The issue is that indulgence into more of the impact rather than the realism can make moments in Bel-Air lose the tight grip it attempts to hold on to.
Bel-Air here feels like, for the first time, like a loose canon. Our leads highs and lows are more severe, despite them not being, usually, in the same intense situations as before. The situations here, more realistic, cut deeper. Hurt deeper. Topics like rehab, drug abuse, infidelity, and more are touched on and not just in one scene but in every episode.
With our leads in the summer and simply just living their lives, the focus is on the internal and more casual dramas like love. Yet, that doesn’t mean it blossoms. Rather, love, to describe it here, feels like the biggest threat yet. How love can make us forgive the possibly unforgivable, how love can ruin us from the inside, and, yet, how it can rebuild and unite us.
Despite all the lows our leads nearly always face, one of the most brilliant choices is the resilience shown. The world is a complicated place, but that can’t stop a smile from just coexisting as well. That simple yet poignant feeling is best captured this season. Partly due to how Phillp and Vivan’s complex and ever hooking romance develops. And also due to how Carlton and Amira’s complicated yet raw love develops. No relationship is perfect, but that doesn’t mean it ends. Rather, if you want, it can regrow. No show; despite many attempts, this year has hit that message as powerfully.
At its best, in my eyes, Bel-Air offers us perspective into the many minds that make up this family. Every single member of the family, despite any writing issues, feels very individual. Which for writing any family, is really hard and impressive to do. And made up of a dense amount of writing that is usually only slightly similar to the original series. Even the original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air slipped up here slightly, always feeling sometimes held back by its more episodic formula. Here, we see Bel-Air soar.
Season three, like the best later seasons of a show, improves and hones in on the best qualities the series has to offer. The writing, unlike ever before, is more daring, hits still very relevant topics with even more focus and elegance. It also makes our leads feel more than any of the previous seasons, like real people. Real people, navigating the then and now and the oh so many complex dilemmas that come with growing up, especially today. Then mixed with the original series charm to make it, well, the real deal. Season three, to put it simply, is a different beast compared to previous seasons. Who knew a season set in the Sumer could be actually make the best part yet.