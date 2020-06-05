Best Gambling Podcasts to Improve Your Edge

Improving your edge when gambling is tricky, but there are a few things you can do to boost your chances of winning.
Reading books about strategy is one of them for sure, but for many people listening to gambling-related podcasts will be a much more appealing option.
In order to give you a head start, we have picked out a few of the best gambling podcasts.
1. Behind the Bets
Anyone who has fancied taking a peek behind the curtain in Las Vegas should definitely give the Behind the Bets podcast a go. Featuring the ESPN gambling analyst Doug Kezirian and guests, the Behind the Bets show has had to be innovative of late in order to make up for the lack of sports action. Behind the Bets has instead looked at options such as betting on eSports such as League of Legends, as well as picking out random sports around the world that have continued.
With almost 25,000 followers on Twitter, Behind the Bets is one of the world’s top gambling podcasts. Like most of our recommendations, there is one episode a week and it is released for free on all of the usual podcasts platforms that you likely already use for audio entertainment.
2. Gambling With an Edge
Next up is Gambling With an Edge, which comes from pro gamblers Bob Dancer and Richard Munchkin. This is a great choice for anyone who is hoping to go pro in the world of gambling.
The Gambling With an Edge podcast is coming up to its 10-year anniversary, so there are hundreds of episodes to go through for anyone who is looking to use some time on improving their edge. Episodes normally have a special guest who adds insight into the gambling world.
3. Against All Odds with Cousin Sal
Unlike some of the other podcasts that are online gambling guides catering to a worldwide audience, Against All Odds with Cousin Sal is focused first and foremost on humour. The titular Sal is the host of Cousin Sal’s Sure Thing and many will recognize him from Jimmy Kimmel’s show. Sal brings on a variety of celebrity guests to discuss their involvement in gambling, with all kinds of sports covered – everything from NBA and the NFL to competitive eating.
Las Vegas experts regularly appear and this podcast has a massive audience, with more than 200,000 Twitter followers. Recent guests who have been on Against All Odds with Cousin Sal include the Hall of Fame boxing trainer Teddy Atlas, who is also a top fight commentator. The show also recently featured the former football star Michael Irvin to discuss the NFL draft.
4. You Can Bet on That
Aimed at more of a casual crowd, You Can Bet on That is still a fun listen for anyone trying to broaden their gambling horizons. The show has been running since early 2012, with hundreds of episodes having been released during that time. Regular hosts Mark DeVol and Dr. Mike go into great detail on how to improve your edge at gambling, with poker a particular focus on the show.
5. The Sports Gambling Podcast
Another long-lasting show, The Sports Gambling Podcast does exactly what it says in the title. Run by Sean Green and Ryan Kramer, there are usually multiple episodes a week to listen to.
The Sports Gambling Podcast covers all of the latest important sports and gambling news, as well as bringing game previews to their large audience. Free picks are available on the show and this is one of the top reasons for people to tune into this entertaining podcast.
More than 10,000 people follow The Sports Gambling Podcast on Twitter, so it is clearly a highly trusted product.
6. The Action Network Sports Betting Podcast
Anyone who is seeking to improve their gambling edge should definitely think about subscribing to The Action Network Sports Betting Podcast. Advice for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups is regularly featured, so daily fantasy sports fans will find a lot to like about the show.
The Action Network Sports Betting Podcast has won the Best Betting Podcast or Radio Show prize from the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association, indicating it is one of the very best in the business right now. Top guests are often on the show, with golf pro Keegan Bradley having recently featured along with NFL draft betting specialist Matthew Freedman.
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments