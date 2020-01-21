BGM Episode 114: Fair Haven

ThatShelf.com presents:
Bad Gay Movies – A podcast where hosts, Bil Antoniou, Daniel Krolik and Michael Soulard, explore the best of the worst in LGBT cinema!
Bad Gay Movies – A podcast where hosts, Bil Antoniou, Daniel Krolik and Michael Soulard, explore the best of the worst in LGBT cinema!
We’ve got gay conversion therapy, two hot daddies, and a restaurant you can probably get a disease off the floor of. Join Bil, Daniel and Michael as they watch and discuss Fair Haven by Kerstin Karlhuber.
Download MP3
SUBSCRIBE:
Social:
Facebook: facebook.com/BGM | Twitter: @BadGayMovies | Instagram: @badgaymovies | Donate: Donations
Advertisements
Or just send us an email at badgaymovies2013@gmail.com!
Promo photos by Michael Sheffer.
Musical theme by The Chronos Band.
Catch up on previous episodes HERE
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments