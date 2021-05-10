BGM Episode 134: D’Agostino

There’s no better news than to learn that a grandmother left you a property in Greece in her will, but how much better is it to get there and find out that you have also inherited a human clone that you can chain to a wall! We’re not making this up! But we are so thrilled to have our special guest Ryan G. Hinds back to join Bil and Daniel to talk about
D’Agostino
by Jorge Ameer
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, like us on Facebook, Subscribe on Itunes and while you’re there please leave us a rating and a review. Plus you can write us at badgaymovies2013@gmail.com!
Promo photos by Michael Sheffer.
Musical theme by The Chronos Band.
Comments