Bill & Ted Face the Music Drops New Trailer Ahead of Weekend Comic-Con Panel

Comic-Con is finally here. Although COVID-19 has forced us to step away from a physical Comic-Con experience, this year’s digital event still has plenty to be excited about. For starters, the highly anticipated new Bill & Ted movie, Bill & Ted Face the Music is headed to Comic-Con@Home for “a most excellent” panel discussion, moderated by Kevin Smith. (Catch the panel on Saturday, July 25 at 3 PM PST/6 PM EST).
In anticipation of this weekend’s Bill & Ted panel, the internet has gifted us with a brand-new trailer. The long-awaited sequel sees Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprise their roles as the bodacious bros Bill and Ted, but with a new twist; they’re now middle-aged family men, which is so like, totally bonkers man. Check it out.
Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer:
The film is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) and stars Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.
Most notably, Samara Weaving, and Brigette Lundy-Paine play Bill and Ted’s daughters Thea and Billie. After watching the trailer, I sense a spin-off coming.
Bill & Ted Face the Music synopsis:
The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.
Bill & Ted Face the Music is still scheduled for a 2020 release.
