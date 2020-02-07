Birds of Prey Review: Margot Robbie is Fantabulous Fun

Highly Logical Episode 029: STAR TREK: PICARD “Maps and Legends” https://thatshelf.com/highly-logical-a-star-trek-podcast-episode-029-star-trek-picard-maps-and-legends/



On the latest @LogicalPod, Nicole and Angelo break down episode two of #StarTrekPicard, explore speciesist arguments against AI, and the show's depiction of illness and disability.