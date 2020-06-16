Black Hole Films Episode 165 – DRESSED TO KILL

by    |  

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.

Mark O’Brien joins Jeremy for DRESSED TO KILL wherein they discuss those movies you’ve held off watching like a fine bottle of wine and if this one’s gone sour or not… and is it progressive – or… seemingly progressive… and then holy hell do they go down a deep nerdy rabbit hole about – well – everything… also – fix the true motion on your TVs people…

Listen:


Download MP3

Follow guest Mark O’Brien on Twitter

Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean

Social:

Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde

Catch up on previous episodes here

Advertisements

0 0 vote
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement