Black Hole Films Episode 165 – DRESSED TO KILL

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Mark O’Brien joins Jeremy for DRESSED TO KILL wherein they discuss those movies you’ve held off watching like a fine bottle of wine and if this one’s gone sour or not… and is it progressive – or… seemingly progressive… and then holy hell do they go down a deep nerdy rabbit hole about – well – everything… also – fix the true motion on your TVs people…
Listen:
Download MP3
Follow guest Mark O’Brien on Twitter
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean
Social:
Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde
Catch up on previous episodes here
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments