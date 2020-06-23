Black Hole Films Episode 166 – DEAD POET’S SOCIETY

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.

Rob Hagans joins Jeremy for DEAD POETS SOCIETY and discuss tapping into the pain and passion of high school emotions and the teachers that inspired us that somehow leads to a campaign for Robert Downey Jr to get an Oscar…

Follow guest Rob Hagans on Twitter & check out his YouTube Channel.

