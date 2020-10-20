Black Hole Films Episode 181 – The Brood

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Gavin Michael Booth joins Jeremy for THE BROOD and we’re delighted to see how many huge careers this Cronenberg Canadian indie birthed…
Listen:
Download MP3
Follow guest Gavin Michael Booth on Twitter
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean
Social:
Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde
Comments