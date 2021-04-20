Black Hole Films Episode 201 – The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

by    |  

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.

Bob Saget joins Jeremy for THE GIRL WITH  THE DRAGON TATTOO and about how good filmmakers can’t make bad pizzas…

Listen:


Download MP3

Follow guest Bob Saget on Twitter.

Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean

Social:

Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde

Catch up on previous episodes here

Advertisements

 

0 0 votes
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement