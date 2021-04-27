Black Hole Films Episode 202 – 48hrs

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Norm Wilner, Ken Cuperus, Ian MacIntyre and Rob Scarborough join Jeremy for 48 HRS and we acknowledge how the coke sweat on an 80s movie can sometime indicate just how dated it’s sense of social place can be…
