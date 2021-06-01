Black Hole Films Episode 207 – Scarface

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Emma Jean Sutherland joins Jeremy for SCARFACE and talks about why that poster was in every dorm room we ever walked into…
Listen:
Download MP3
Follow guest Emma Jean Sutherland on Instagram.
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean
Social:
Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde
Catch up on previous episodes here
Advertisements
Comments