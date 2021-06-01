Black Hole Films Episode 207 – Scarface

by    |  

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.

Emma Jean Sutherland joins Jeremy for SCARFACE and talks about why that poster was in every dorm room we ever walked into…

Listen:


Download MP3

Follow guest Emma Jean Sutherland on Instagram.

Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean

Social:

Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde

Catch up on previous episodes here

Advertisements

 

0 0 votes
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement