Black Hole Films Episode 227 – PUMPKINHEAD

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Ian MacIntyre, Ken and Parker Cuperus join Jeremy for PUMPKINHEAD and they amuse themselves to no end amongst this delightful creature feature…
Listen:
Download MP3
Follow guest Ian MacIntyre & Ken Cuperus on Twitter.
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean
Social:
Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde
Catch up on previous episodes here
Comments