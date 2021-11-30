Black Hole Films Episode 233 – THE FRIENDS OF EDDIE COYLE

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.

Geordie Sabbagh joins Jeremy for THE FRIENDS OF EDDIE COYLE and they go on a nerdy trip of nuanced gangster films and all of the borrowing and stealing filmmakers in this circle have done with each other…

Listen:


Download MP3

Follow guest Geordie Sabbagh on Twitter.

