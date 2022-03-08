Black Hole Films Episode 245 – THERE WILL BE BLOOD

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Patrick Hagarty joins Jeremy for THERE WILL BE BLOOD and they discuss the long cinematic history of movies about arrogant men….
Follow guest Patrick Hagarty on Instagram.
