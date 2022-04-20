Black Hole Films Episode 251 – Miller’s Crossing

by    |  

ThatShelf.com presents:
Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.

Sean Cisterna joins Jeremy for MILLER’S CROSSING and they discuss how much they’ve missed being in the cinema and the Coen’s ability to make films on no one else’s terms but their own…

Listen:


Download MP3

Follow guest Sean Cisterna on Twitter.

Advertisements

Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher| Podbean

Social:

Black Hole Films on Facebook: facebook.com/BlackHoleFilms
Jeremy's Twitter: @LaLondeJeremy | Jeremy's Instagram: @jeremylalonde

Catch up on previous episodes here

 

0 0 votes
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement