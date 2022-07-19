Black Hole Films Episode 262 – ED WOOD

Black Hole Films - A podcast, hosted by Jeremy LaLonde, where people finally get around to watching that film they always meant to.
Cody Crain joins Jeremy for ED WOOD and they wax romantic about the nature of indie filmmaking and Jeremy realizes how close he got to Ed’s process for his latest film…
