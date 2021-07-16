Black Widow Interview: Olga Kurylenko Talks Playing the MCU’s Newest Villain

That Shelf News Editor/Senior Critic Victor Stiff has a spoiler-filled chat with Black Widow star Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace, Oblivion) about her role in the MCU’s latest entry.
Check out That Shelf’s Black Widow review here.
Black Widow is currently available in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access.
Black Widow interview: Olga Kurylenko
Black Widow synopsis:
In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina.
Comments