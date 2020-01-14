Black Widow: Marvel Studios Releases Brand-new Special Look & Featurette

We’re only a few months away from Black Widow arrives in theatres, and Marvel Studios is making sure we don’t forget it. Marvel just dropped a special look and a featurette video that are guaranteed to make MCU fans even more excited for the upcoming spy thriller.
The special look video has a lot of overlap with Black Widow’s previous trailer, but it does reveal some brand-new footage.
Black Widow Special Look
The Black Widow featurette features Scarlett Johansson and the movie’s director, Cate Shortland, discussing the film. Johansson talks about the significance of playing the same movie character for nearly a decade.
Black Widow Featurette
The Marvel Studios bigwigs talked about releasing a standalone Black Widow movie for years, and it’s a shame that it only happened after the character completed her tragic arc in Avengers: Endgame. That being said, knowing Natasha’s fate doesn’t hinder the stakes in her upcoming movie.
The highest form of stakes in a movie isn’t life and death, it’s emotional stakes. Watching a beloved character get pummelled emotionally hurts way more than any physical beating. Stories are emotional journeys, and seeing characters suffer emotional trauma always stings, even when it’s in a prequel film.
Aside from that, who doesn’t enjoy re-watching a great film? You can sit down and enjoy Guardians of the Galaxy over and over even though you know how it plays out. Unless you go all Memento and forget you’ve watched a flick before, there aren’t any life and death stakes in a second viewing. The beauty of Guardians comes from experiencing a group of lovable goofs slowly become a family, not watching them battle Ronan The Accuser. Right?
Black Widow looks like another gripping addition to the MCU, and I can’t wait to spend more time with an Avenger OG. Spoilers be damned.
Black Widow Synopsis:
In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits theatres on April 30, 2020.
Black Widow arrives in theatres on April 30, 2020.
