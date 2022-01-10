Bob Saget (1956-2022)

We learned this evening of the passing of Bob Saget, the legendary comedian and performer who mixed popular entertainment on shows like Full House with his unique and acerbic sense of humour and bristling stand-up delivery.
Through Jeremy Lalonde’s Black Hole Films podcast Saget was also a friend of this site, appearing recently on Episode 201 discussing The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.
Black Hole Films Episode 201 – THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO
On the latest episode of #BlackHoleFilms @LaLondeJeremy & @bobsaget answer whether or not a good filmmaker can make a bad pizza! https://t.co/JFCDhitxrZ
— That Shelf (@ThatShelf) April 20, 2021
The entire team at That Shelf sends condolences to his family, his friends, his collaborators like Jeremy and all that knew him over his remarkable career.
