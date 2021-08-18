Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster Trailer: Celebrate the Legend

Boris Karloff is best known for starring as The Monster in James Whale’s legendary 1939 horror flick, Frankenstein. But throughout his career, the iconic actor starred in over 200 films – including his delightfully villainous turn as The Grinch in The Grinch Who Stole Christmas. Director Thomas Hamilton’s new documentary Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster explores the actor’s 60-year career as well as his posthumous influence as a horror icon.
The doc features a murderer’s row of talented folks who have left their own marks on the horror genre. The film’s list of interview subjects includes Guillermo del Toro, Ron Perlman, Stefanie Powers, Christopher Plummer, Peter Bogdanovich, John Landis, Lee Grant, Joe Dante, Roger Corman, Norman Jewison, David J. Skal, Gregory W. Mank, and Sara Karloff.
Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster trailer:
Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster synopsis:
In Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster, audiences will be taken on a journey through Boris Karloff’s life and career. They will discover the secrets of the man, the struggles and triumphs of his career, as well as the surprising twists it took, and hear direct testimony from the man himself and those who were closest,” stated director Thomas Hamilton. “Additionally, we chart the rise of one of the most durable of Hollywood genres, the horror film, and provide fresh perspectives on the peculiar power that these films retain, 90 years after they were made.
Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster arrives in theatres on September 17th, 2021.
