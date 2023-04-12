Bystanders Trailer and Poster Premiere

Koumbie is a multi-faceted Canadian talent direct from Halifax. She began her career in front of the camera, appearing in series like Diggstown and Mr. D, before shifting her energies to writing and directing. As a filmmaker, she’s helmed a number of award-winning short films, been named as “One to Watch” by Sea in Be Scene, and landed a Telefilm Talent to Watch Grant in 2018. Dedicated to exploring new voices and perspectives within the Canadian experience, her debut feature Bystanders sets out to do just that.
The film, which won Best Script at the FIN Atlantic International Film Festival, looks to answer the question: What happens when one of your close friends does something unforgivable? Shot on the edge of the Shubenacadie River in Nova Scotia, Bystanders focuses on the reunion of six childhood friends and the subsequent fallout when they discover one is guilty of sexual assault. Written by Koumbie and her real-life partner Taylor Olson (who stars as Justin), the narrative arose from conversations around consent and its impact on the greater community even before the advent of the #MeToo movement.
Hitting theatres on April 21, Bystanders will be touring the country with post-film Q&As featuring the director, beginning with its premiere in Halifax on opening day. Catch the very first trailer below, then scroll down for the new poster and the rest of the tour dates:
The Bystanders Tour Stops:
April 21: Halifax
April 23: Toronto
April 24: Ottawa
April 26: Halifax
April 28: Vancouver
April 30: Calgary
Find out more about the tour stops.
The new Bystanders poster:
