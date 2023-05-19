Cannes 2023: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Review by Jason Gorber | May 19, 2023, 8:25 am Our look at the latest chapter in the Indy saga, this one directed by James Mangold and once again starring Harrison Ford. How does it hold up to what’s come before? Tune in to find out! cannes • Cannes 2023 • Cannes review • George Lucas • Harrison Ford • Indiana Jones • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny review • James Mangold • John Rhys-Davies • Mads Mikkelsen • Phoebe Waller-Bridge • review • Steven Spielberg • Toby Jones « Previous Article Comments Advertisement Advertisement FROM AROUND THE WEB Advertisement
Comments