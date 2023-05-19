Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Cannes 2023 Review

Cannes 2023: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Review

by    |  

Our look at the latest chapter in the Indy saga, this one directed by James Mangold and once again starring Harrison Ford. How does it hold up to what’s come before? Tune in to find out!




Comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement