CBC Radio q’s 2021 Oscars Recap

On today’s episode of CBC’s q, writer Kathleen Newman-Bremang and our own Managing Editor and Chief Film Critic Jason Gorber joined guest host Talia Schlanger to recap and chat about the big wins, snubs and surprises from last night’s Academy Awards—one of the strangest ceremonies in Oscars history.
Listen to the segment now, then scroll down for the full list of winners (in bold).
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Directing
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
David Fincher (Mank)
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami…)
Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Writing – Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer)
The Father (Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller)
Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)
One Night in Miami… (Kemp Powers)
The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)
Writing – Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas)
Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)
Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)
Sound of Metal (Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah (Sean Bobbitt)
Mank (Erik Messerschmidt)
News of the World (Dariusz Wolski)
Nomadland (Joshua James Richards)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Phedon Papamichael)
Costume Design
Emma (Alexandra Byrne)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Ann Roth)
Mank (Trish Summerville)
Mulan (Bina Daigeler)
Pinocchio (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
Film Editing
The Father (Yorgos Lamprinos)
Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)
Promising Young Woman (Frédéric Thoraval)
Sound of Metal (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Alan Baumgarten)
Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma (Marese Langan)
Hillbilly Elegy (Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry)
Mank (Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams)
Pinocchio (Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy)
Music – Original Score
Da 5 Bloods (Terence Blanchard)
Mank (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross)
Minari (Emile Mosseri)
News of the World (James Newton Howard)
Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste)
Music – Original Song
“Fight for You” (Judas and the Black Messiah)
“Hear My Voice” (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
“Húsavík” (Eurovision Song Contest)
“Io Si (Seen)” (The Life Ahead)
“Speak Now” (One Night in Miami…)
Production Design
The Father (Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton)
Mank (Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale)
News of the World (David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan)
Tenet (Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas)
Sound
Greyhound (Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer)
Mank (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin)
News of the World (John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum)
Soul (Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro)
Sound of Metal (Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana)
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters (Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, Brian Cox)
The Midnight Sky (Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon)
Mulan (Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram)
The One and Only Ivan (Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez)
Tenet (Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers)
International Feature
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Animated Feature Film
Onward (Pixar)
Over the Moon (Netflix)
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)
Soul (Pixar)
Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)
Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Documentary Feature Film
Collective
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Documentary Short Film
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Live-Action Short
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
