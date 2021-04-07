Jackie Chan Birthday Featured

Celebrate Jackie Chan’s Birthday with The Raid Director’s 5 Favourite Action Scenes

by    |  

In honour of action legend Jackie Chan’s 67th birthday today, That Shelf thought it would be fun to share a video featuring some of the star’s greatest and most painful moments courtesy of David Chen and The Raid director Gareth Evans. Take a look below!

 

0 0 vote
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement