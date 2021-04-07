Celebrate Jackie Chan’s Birthday with The Raid Director’s 5 Favourite Action Scenes

In honour of action legend Jackie Chan’s 67th birthday today, That Shelf thought it would be fun to share a video featuring some of the star’s greatest and most painful moments courtesy of David Chen and The Raid director Gareth Evans. Take a look below!
