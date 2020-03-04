Changing Reels Episode 55 – Adam

Changing Reels – A bi-weekly podcast that celebrates diversity and representation in cinema. In each episode, host Courtney Small and a guest take a deep dive into a film and discuss its cultural significance.
Exploring the portrayal of Asperger’s in 2009’s Adam with film critic Sean Patrick Kelly (@SKonMovies).
Links Referenced in the Episode:
Sean’s Aspergers in Film and TV montage.
Why The Predator 2018 is a bad representation of childhood autism.
