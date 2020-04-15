Changing Reels Episode 58 – House (Hausu)

Changing Reels – A bi-weekly podcast that celebrates diversity and representation in cinema. In each episode, host Courtney Small and a guest take a deep dive into a film and discuss its cultural significance.
Bob Turnbull (@TheLogicalMind) returns to the show to discuss Nobuhiko Obayashi’s 1977 film House (Hausu). This episode was originally slate to be released in June, however, Obayashi passed away six days after the show was recorded. We are releasing the episode early as a farewell to the prolific filmmaker.
Subscribe:
Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify
Podbean | Stitcher | Player FM
Acast | iHeart Radio
Twitter:
Changing Reels: @ChangingReelsAC | Courtney Small: @smallmind
Catch up on previous episodes here
Advertisement
Advertisement
FROM AROUND THE WEB
Comments