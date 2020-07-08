Always Be My Maybe

Changing Reels Episode 64 – Always Be My Maybe

by    |  

ThatShelf.com presents:
Changing Reels – A bi-weekly podcast that celebrates diversity and representation in cinema. In each episode, host Courtney Small and a guest take a deep dive into a film and discuss its cultural significance.

Podcaster and film critic Dr. Jessica Rogers (@In_entertain) discusses Always Be My Maybe.

Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify
Podbean | Stitcher | Player FM
 Acast | iHeart Radio

Twitter:

Changing Reels: @ChangingReelsAC | Courtney Small: @smallmind

Catch up on previous episodes here

0 0 vote
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement