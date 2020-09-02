Changing Reels Episode 68 – Birds of Prey

Changing Reels – A bi-weekly podcast that celebrates diversity and representation in cinema. In each episode, host Courtney Small and a guest take a deep dive into a film and discuss its cultural significance.
Film critic Ryan McNeil (@matinee_ca) explains why Birds of Prey is one of the DCEU’s best films.
Articles mentioned in episode:
Birds of Prey, Trauma and the Female Gaze
Allyship is More Than Acknowledging Privilege
