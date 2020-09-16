Late Night

Changing Reels Episode 69 – Late Night

ThatShelf.com presents:
Changing Reels – A bi-weekly podcast that celebrates diversity and representation in cinema. In each episode, host Courtney Small and a guest take a deep dive into a film and discuss its cultural significance.

Film critic Rishabh Vashishtha (@Rishabh66420269) talks diversity in the writers’ room and South Asian representation in the film Late Night.

