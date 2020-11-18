the-forty-year-old-version-feature-image-01

Changing Reels Episode 72 – The Forty-Year-Old Version

ThatShelf.com presents:
Changing Reels – A bi-weekly podcast that celebrates diversity and representation in cinema. In each episode, host Courtney Small and a guest take a deep dive into a film and discuss its cultural significance.

Film critic Victor Stiff (@VictorJStiff) talks defining one’s success and the gatekeepers of art in The Forty-Year-Old Version.

