Class of ’07 Interview: Emily Browning and Caitlin Stasey on finding yourself in the apocalypse

On the surface, Class of ’07 might look like an Antipodean take on Mean Girls or even a female-centric Lord of the Flies, but the new eight-episode series from creator Kacie Anning digs deeper than that. Carving out its own darkly comedic path, the series uses a watery apocalypse to plumb the depths of female friendship and strength in an environment free from the influence of men.
When we first meet our main cast of characters, they’re celebrating their 10-year school reunion at their prestigious all-girls boarding school. As with any reunion, there are the success stories, the people who peaked in their teens, the exaggerators, and the why-did-I-think-coming-here-was-a-good-idea contingent. Little do they know that attending this veritable nightmare of an event will actually save their lives. Distracted by remembered resentments and rivalries, the women manage to snipe their way right through the apocalypse (or “poco”, as it is soon dubbed) without cluing into what is happening just beyond the grounds of their school. It turns out a giant tidal wave has stranded all party-goers, and together they must learn how to survive with just the basics and a whole lot of resurrected teen trauma.
With the exception of stars Emily Browning (American Gods), who plays hopeless human disaster Zoe, and Caitlin Stasey (Smile), as reformed mean girl Saskia, the diverse and talented cast of (mostly) Aussie cast is full of faces that are likely new to most North American audiences. The story is well served by that slight anonymity, allowing audiences to focus on the relationships between each of the survivors. And that’s exactly what makes Class of ’07 worth your time. Each episodes brings a host of new and bizarre challenges that these women either rise to or fall in front of. These aren’t superheroes faced with the end of the world, these are regular women (some more privileged than others) faced with extraordinary circumstances and sometimes, often hilariously, they don’t quite hit the mark. There’s blackmail and in-fighting, bad decisions and desperate measures, food poisonings and electrocutions, but there’s also ingenuity, impressive improvisation and surprising kindness too. This is a group of women given the chance to heal old wounds and dig deep to find out who they really are, even if who they really are is a bit of a mess. And it’s all accomplished alongside a soundtrack of positively perfect ’00s bangers.
Is the apocalypse the ideal situation to find yourself? Probably not. But if not then, when? Stars Browning and Stasey sat down with That Shelf this past Monday to answer that very question and to give us the lowdown on Class of ’07. Tune in below to find out more about their characters, what filming such a female centric show was like for them, and just what they think they could contribute in a real-life “poco” situation…
One of the best things about the series, I think, is how different each of the survivors are. They all have this kind of common collective trauma from high school and everyone’s dealt with it differently since then. But can you talk a bit about where your characters, Zoe and Saskia, are when we first meet them and what coming back to school after ten years means to them?
Emily Browning: I think Zoe is the only one who feels like high school wasn’t traumatic for her at all. She’s like, ‘no, high school was great for me’ because she’s a little bit clueless. Although I guess she has the trauma of losing [her friendship with] Amelia and not knowing why.
Obviously, most recently, she’s just been off the grid. She’s been publicly shamed on the Internet and so she was not expecting to be at this high school reunion. So I honestly think for Zoe, when all the shit goes down, she’s a little bit stoked to feel like she’s back in high school. I think Zoe is one of those people that maybe kind of peaked in high school and she’s like, ‘this is great, this is exactly where I want to be. I get to be with my friend is stranded here with me, and she has to talk to me now’. And I think Zoe is chilling. She’s, like, almost happy with situation.
Caitlin Stasey: For Saskia, she’s back for a full rebrand. She’s like, ‘oh, that girl? Don’t know her. I’m different now. I’m saving people in third world countries’. So she’s thinking, ‘I’ve made amends and I’ve come back to my high school reunion to sort of fund and sponsor this event. You’re welcome’. And also to reassert some power and a kind of real estate in the minds of her classmates. She is more elevated and sophisticated than she was in high school. I mean, even though she was pretty elegantly evil in high school, she’s now transitioning into more of a humanitarian. So Saskia is back to prove something. I reckon she follows everyone on Instagram from a burner account. I don’t know if she’s got any friends outside of…well, at all. I don’t know if she’s got any friends!
I do feel like Zoe is one of those characters where what you see is kind of what you get. She gets called dramatic, but it feels more like she’s just forthright and honest. And you’ve said she’s somewhat clueless, but I think it’s just because she’s so again, forthright. If she’s hurt, she’ll tell you. And if she thinks the world is ending, she’ll try and tell you too. Is that fair, do you think?
EB: Totally. I think she’s a bit of a wrecking ball. She has the best intentions, but she’s one of those people that doesn’t consider…well, it’s not that she doesn’t consider other people’s feelings but she just doesn’t understand that other people might feel differently about things than she does. So she just assumes that, ‘I don’t have a problem. Why do you have a problem?’ She’s just a bit of a dummy, which is why I love her. Zoe just wants everyone to be friends but then she also has a rage inside that if someone pushes her a little bit too far, she snaps. And she can just slay you with one insult. Like, she really has that little mean girl inside her as well. She’s good natured until she isn’t.
CS: Zoe is probably the one I’d pick to be my friend out of the [characters], out of the crew of survivors there. Emily’s rendition of Zoe reminds me of the most disarming people you meet who are just very forthright.
That makes her stand out from the other too since most people, especially in high school, aren’t like that. They keep everything close to their chest. I think Saskia is still doing that in a different way. She’s got those two sides to her—the public Saskia and the private Saskia that we see her dealing with things as the “poco” (I love that expression, by the way) continues. What’s the key to Saskia’s survival?
CS: Repression. Sit on it, don’t think about it. Do what needs to be done. She’s incredibly resilient, but I think she’s really shut down. I think that she lacks empathy, but she also has a really interesting perspective. If I’m perfectly honest, I think all the choices that she makes are perfectly…
…justifiable?
Yes! I sympathize with her too. Obviously, she’s been through a lot. I imagine she’s quite lonely and she just doesn’t allow people in. She’s the polar opposite Zoe in that way. She’s like, ‘you’re not going to see, I’m not going to show you’. And in some instances, I’m sure she’s not even aware of the depth of her feelings. She tries to go to therapy and she tries to be proactive about it, but I think that yeah, she’s a little unknown even to herself.
She has to make some difficult choices but I found myself watching her and nodding along with her. I don’t know what that says about me!
CS: [laughs] One in particular, I was like, exactly the right choice. They’re hard choices, but she’s up to it.
And she sticks her choices too. So, I mean, all respect.
I also love the scene where Saskia, as the defacto leader, interviews all the different classmates to figure out their different strengths and to find out how each can contribute to the group’s collective survival. What do you think each of you would offer up as your strengths if you were being interviewed in a situation like that?
EB: Jeez, you’re the boss, Caitlin. You’re a leader.
CS: I don’t know. I’m a bit sneakier than that. I’d want to put someone else in charge, and then I’d want to kind of do what Zoe does. Be the second in charge. But God, what do I have to offer in that situation? I guess I would happily dig some holes, you know, like hard labor.
EB: I’d be happy with being a gronk. Yeah.
CS: I don’t want to be stuck with trying to re-invent electricity, that’s an uphill struggle.
EB: I want to do something that’s, like, repetitive and something you could get wrong. Physical labor, I think is what I would want to do.
CS: No service job. Definitely nothing where I have to focus and think too much! My brain don’t do…nothing. [laughs]
Especially during early mornings like today. That’s where it’ll catch up with you.
CS: Exactly.
The series walks a really fine line between the comedy and the drama. It is obviously a really serious situation but the survivors focus in on their high school relationships and revert to their younger personalities, while they try not to think about everything else that’s happening. We’re looking at a major disaster, but we’re also looking at it from this really insular perspective.
EB: I think that’s kind of what I liked about it. We were just talking about this a second ago, and I had this realization that when a traumatic event like this happens, you can only be focused on the actual trauma of it for so long. Then at a certain point, you start just living. You just have to just live your life. Once they’re trapped there, there’s no more imminent danger, it’s just about ‘now we have to survive’. And how do you survive? You just keep trying to do stuff every day and trying to live your life every day, and so it becomes really domestic.
CS: Yeah, and I think, personally, those are the best stories. I’m not really interested in grand,epics about the whole world. I want to watch the individual experience. And it’s the same whenever you watch biopics of famous people. I don’t want to watch a whole lifetime. I want to watch a pivotal few days in someone’s life. Kacie very cleverly constructed a world that was very small in the middle of something that was really massive.
Speaking of Kacie: She created, wrote and directed the full series. How closely did you work with her as you were developing and bringing Zoe and Saskia to life?
EB: Were you there for any of the time jump stuff [at the beginning]?
CS: No, I didn’t do any of [that].
EB: I think that that was by design, because Saskia always has to be kind of floating above everyone else. Saskia is very much like she was saying, kind of shut off, but I think Kacie made sure that Caitlin showed up later because all of the girls have to have, almost a reverence for Saskia. [There was a lot] of improv too. And a lot of finding the characters was about just putting us all in a room and seeing how we interacted together.
Kacie’s also obsessed with the idea of status, and she was [constantly] reminding us: “here’s where your status is in the group and here’s what your status is as a person. And here’s where your character’s status is. And here’s where it’s different.” Which was interesting because it’s not something I’ve thought about before. Kacie brought it up when we first had dinner: “Because you’re quite high status, Em.” [But] that’s really not how I see myself. But she was like, “you have to pull your status down”. Whereas I think with Caitlin, who is quite high status that she could just stay high status.
CS: We had to step into it similarly, Em, because I don’t think either of us necessarily believes that about ourselves.
EB: Yeah.
CS: I think we’ve got similar-ish backgrounds, we’ve been working since we were very young, and in Australia at least, we’re known to certain people. And that precedes you in a way that you forget about sometimes. Emily even more so than me. And Em is a very personable person when you get to know her. So it was a bit easier for me, I think. Plus I had a deep desire to be close to all of the girls and really wanted to accelerate that experience because I felt nervous about doing this show. I felt nervous going back to Australia but I had to sit back a bit. But Kacie is amazing. Kacie is such an actors’ director and because she also designed the whole world, she is totally flexible—like, “okay, this we can move”. There were days where a scene would get added last minute and if you said, “I don’t know how to do this,” she would rewrite the whole thing for you.
EB: Not often, but she’s always got your best interests at heart and she trusts you. Directors, especially when you’re under the pump, don’t always have the luxury of leaning on their actors. But I think what Kacie did with this cast is so tremendous because you can really get into a cycle of recycling actors [in this industry]. That [obviously] works for us to be confidently employed but for so many of these women, this was their first major TV role and they all nailed it and excelled at it. Thank God for Kacie giving people that chance. It doesn’t happen that often.
And is it so well cast. You get to know each of the characters in little ways and every moment is spent getting to know more about them. Casting is such a huge part of that working so well and it’s so easy to focus in on each person immediately when it clicks like that. But I wondered, because all the women are all so very different, if there was another character beside your own that you would’ve liked to tackle or dig into?
CS: Maybe Genevieve? Just because I’ve never done anything like that before. Claire [Lovering] is a genius, and so having seen her do it, I would never [actually] want to do it. It would only be second rate. But if it was a blank slate, maybe Genevieve, because she’s got a similar kind of [vibe] to Saskia, but it’s in a different ballpark. They have that same kind of controlling need to exact your vision. But [Genevieve’s] is a bit clumsier, I think.
EB: Actually, when I first got sent [the script], they asked me to audition for Saskia.
CS: Oh, right.
EB: Because I think weirdly [she] is maybe more naturally in my [wheelhouse]. She’s got the trauma. But for me, the character that I wanted to tackle was Zoe. And I was like, yeah, I’ll audition, but I want to audition for Zoe. And I remember the response. Kacie was like, ‘you can’t. It’s not going to work’. I could tell that Kacie did not believe I was going to be able to do it. And I was like, ‘no, watch me. I really want to embarrass myself, so let me’. So I feel, considering my whole career, that I would usually be the more serious and together kind of role. But Zoe…I just wanted to give it a shot, and then somehow it worked. I don’t know.
I can see why she might appeal. I mean Zoe has some really amazing scenes where you can really let go too. Her very first scene–in the flashback to her appearance on the reality show–is pretty fantastic.
EB: As soon as I read that scene, I was like, “I wanna do this”.
Then Saskia has those great face-offs with Genevieve and with others too. Can you speak to some of your favourite scenes that you’ve filmed without giving too much away?
CS: Any scene where I’m actively trying to manipulate someone. Those big explosive moments are really fun and freeing, but they’re also quite pressureful and they’re quite singular. What I really like is trying to convince someone or trying to affect change in someone through manipulative means. So I love Saskia. I really do. I just like whenever I was getting a chance to be a bit cruel.
EB: It’s hard because my favourite scenes, in retrospect, were the scenes that I found most difficult. All of those scenes where I just have no filter. I had to learn how to let go and not be controlled in any way. To just let my most embarrassing, most uncool self come out. And at the time, it took quite a while to get there. I only kind of got into the rhythm of it right at the end of the shoot. At the beginning, it was quite painful. I felt really vulnerable, and I felt really like, ‘oh, my God, I’m making such a dick of myself’. And Kacie was like, ‘yeah, that’s the point. Lean into that. That’s what you have to do’. So looking back at it? That was the most fun for me. Even though it was also the most challenging.
You mentioned a bit earlier that the series jumps around in time. It’s not presented in a straightforward, linear fashion. Was that shifting always a part of the series? And did it follow chronologically in terms of filming or were you jumping around there too?
EB: We filmed all over the place. Yeah, completely.
CS: All episodes were filming that concurrently.
EB: I’m actually kind of amazed at how much the arcs make sense [all pulled together]!
CS: All in her brain. She just knows. [Kacie] knows what she’s doing.
