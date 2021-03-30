comPOSERS Episode 105: Thor Ragnarok

by    |  

On today’s episode, we bid farewell to Marvel March with a movie chosen by you the listener!

Join us as we traverse the bizarre landscape that is Thor: Ragnarok with music by Mark “The Guy From Devo” Mothersbaugh!

