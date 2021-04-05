comPOSERS Episode 106: The Passion of the Christ

This week the boys were feeling self-sacrificial, so we (Aaron) decided to subject ourselves to the feel-good movie of 2004, Mel Gibson’s not-at-all-controversial Passion of the Christ, and its score by John Debney.
This episode was tough to keep score-centric (no idea what else we could discuss about this movie!), so if you’re just here for the music and want to skip our long, occasionally heavy, but ultimately pretty interesting conversation about the film itself, skip to the 54 minute mark.
Finally, we did our best not to offend any of our religious listeners, but if we did, please forgive us. Happy Easter!
