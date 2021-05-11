comPOSERS Episode 111: Soul

by    |  

This week, the boys get metaphysical in the Great Before while oscillating wildly between jazz and synth and pondering the nature of existence!

Join us as we discuss the recently-Oscar-winning score to 2020’s Soul, composed by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste.

Find us on the socials!

Twitter: @composerspod
Instagram: @composerspod
Email: composerspodcast@gmail.com
Web: composerspod.com
We even have a very silly YouTube channel!

Advertisements

Subscribe to us!

RSS
Apple Podcasts
Stitcher
Google Play
Google Podcasts
Spotify

And if you like bonus content, come check out our brand-new Patreon page!

0 0 votes
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement