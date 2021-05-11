comPOSERS Episode 111: Soul

This week, the boys get metaphysical in the Great Before while oscillating wildly between jazz and synth and pondering the nature of existence!
Join us as we discuss the recently-Oscar-winning score to 2020’s Soul, composed by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste.
