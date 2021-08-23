comPOSERS Episode 126: Paranorman

by    |  

The boys get spooky as Animation August continues. This time we venture into the weird world of stop-motion animation with special guest Elspeth “LP” McRobb of the Felons on Film podcast, as we discuss Paranorman and its delightful score by Jon Brion.

And if you’re a true crime type, you can find all ten episodes of Felons on Film right damn here!

Find us on the socials!

Twitter: @composerspod
Instagram: @composerspod
Email: composerspodcast@gmail.com
Web: composerspod.com
We even have a very silly YouTube channel!

Advertisements

Subscribe to us!

RSS
Apple Podcasts
Stitcher
Google Play
Google Podcasts
Spotify

And if you like bonus content, come check out our brand-new Patreon page!

0 0 votes
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement