comPOSERS Episode 126: Paranorman

The boys get spooky as Animation August continues. This time we venture into the weird world of stop-motion animation with special guest Elspeth “LP” McRobb of the Felons on Film podcast, as we discuss Paranorman and its delightful score by Jon Brion.
And if you’re a true crime type, you can find all ten episodes of Felons on Film right damn here!
