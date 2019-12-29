comPOSERS Episode 40: Die Hard

by    |  

On this week’s episode we’re listening to Michael Kamen’s score for Die Hard and discussing one of the world’s most serious and divisive ongoing debates: “is Die Hard a Christmas movie?”

Join us in comPOSERS COURT to find out the answer!

Find us on the socials!

Twitter: @composerspod
Instagram: @composerspod
Email: composerspodcast@gmail.com
Web: composerspod.com
We even have a very silly YouTube channel!

Advertisements


And subscribe to us!

RSS
Apple Podcasts
Stitcher
Google Play
Google Podcasts
Spotify




Comments

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement