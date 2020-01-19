comPOSERS Episode 43: The Hunger Games

On this week’s episode we’ve got four tributes in the Capitol fighting to the death over The Hunger Games and its score by James Newton Howard. With special guest and YA expert Katrina Kelly!
May the beers ever be in your flavour.
