comPOSERS Episode 51: Young Sherlock Holmes

You know those really popular Guy Ritchie Sherlock Holmes films? Or that critically acclaimed Sherlock BBC series? Yeah, we’re not doing either of those.
Instead, we’ve decided to cover Young Sherlock Holmes, a film that few people have discussed since its release in 1985, and its score by Bruce “it’s already been” Broughton. Oh, and Andrew from Geek Hard stuck around as a pseudo-guest for this episode too.
