comPOSERS Episode 65: 127 Hours

And now for something completely different; us doing an episode involving a composer that isn’t white!

Join us in the Series 5 opener as we discuss A.R. Rahman’s tense, guitar-driven soundtrack from the film ‘127 Hours’.

