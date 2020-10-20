comPOSERS Episode 82: Crimson Peak

If you like your horror films to be scary, “beware of Crimson Peak”. Because it’s not.
This week we discuss a ghost story that claims it’s not a ghost story because its many ghosts aren’t scary or useful to the plot. Join us as we examine Guillermo Del Toro’s beautiful looking Crimson Peak and its score by Fernando Velázquez.
