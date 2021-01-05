comPOSERS Episode 92: Four Rooms

by    |  

On this week’s episode, we bid farewell to a genuinely terrible year with a bizarre film everyone hated (but we kind of liked).

Join us in raising a hearty middle finger to 2020 as we discuss Four Rooms, a New Years movie scored by lounge revival act Combustible Edison, with a little help from Juan Garcia ESQUIVEL!

Find us on the socials!

Twitter: @composerspod
Instagram: @composerspod
Email: composerspodcast@gmail.com
Web: composerspod.com
We even have a very silly YouTube channel!

Advertisements

And subscribe to us!

RSS
Apple Podcasts
Stitcher
Google Play
Google Podcasts
Spotify

0 0 vote
Article Rating



Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Advertisement

Advertisement

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Advertisement